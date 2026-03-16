A Drone Attack Targets An Oil Field In Southern Iraq

(AP) — Two Iraqi security officials said that the Majnoon oil field in the southern Basra province was targeted by two drones Monday. No casualties were reported, and it was not immediately clear if there was damage to the facilities.

Iraq’s oil industry has been severely impacted by the American-Israeli war with Iran and the closure of the Strait of Hormuz.

Another security official said that air defenses shot down a drone that attempted to target a U.S. logistics support center near the Baghdad airport.

The officials spoke on condition of anonymity because they were not authorized to comment publicly.

Iran and Iran-backed Iraqi militias have launched dozens of attacks against U.S. facilities in Iraq since the beginning of the war.