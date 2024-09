GRANT COUNTY, Ind. (WOWO) — Indiana State Police say they found around 500 grams of suspected kratom in his car, which is a controlled substance.

The suspected kratom will be sent to the Indiana State Police Laboratory for an exact determination of substance and weight.

They have identified their suspect as 35-year-old Reuben D. Powell of Channelview, Texas.

Channelview is a suburb of Houston Texas.