A Sunday Burglary In Fort Wayne Resulted In Six People Being Charged

FORT WAYNE, Ind. (WOWO) — The defendants have been charged with felony kidnapping, criminal confinement, and robbery with a deadly weapon.

They are all being held at the Allen County Jail as of Monday afternoon.

As reported by our newsgathering partners at 21ALIVE, the two victims, a man, and a woman, went to the residence to collect money and were invited inside when the woman’s hat and purse were taken from her and the man was searched.

The robbers allegedly took $350 from the woman’s purse.

In an attempt to get more money, the man was taken to an ATM at a gas station.

That’s where he managed to escape and call the police.

All six defendants are being held on a $60,000 bond.