Bluffton Police searching for missing 37-year-old man

BLUFFTON, Ind. (WOWO) – The Bluffton Police Department is actively searching for a missing 37-year-old man.

They say Justin Stanley has been missing from Bluffton since Wednesday, Aug. 28. He was reportedly last seen around 11 p.m. in the Bluffton Walmart parking lot and was said to be wearing a black t-shirt, gray basketball shorts and black and white sandals.

He is described as 5 feet 6 inches tall, approximately 215 pounds and has brown hair and brown eyes.

The Department is asking for the public for their help with locating Stanley. Anyone with any information on Stanley’s whereabouts should contact Bluffton Dispatch.