Man suffers life-threatening injuries after standoff

FORT WAYNE, Ind. (WOWO) – A man is currently suffering life-threatening injuries after shooting himself during a standoff with police.

SWAT, the Crisis Response Team, drones and the Fort Wayne Police responded to a Liberty Street home around 12:30 p.m. on Friday after a 911 call was made from the man’s friend who said the man was talking about suicide.

After police arrived, the man eventually came out of the house, though he went back inside shortly and had a firearm in his hand.

Reports say the man shot himself in the head and crawled to the door.

He was taken to the hospital with life-threatening injuries.