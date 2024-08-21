ACPL matches funds for Dolly Parton’s Imagination Library campaign

FORT WAYNE, Ind. – The Allen County Public Library Foundation announced a $25,000 funding match to support the group’s campaign to bring Dolly Parton’s Imagination Library to the children of Allen County Wednesday.

The fundraising campaign launched in June of this year with a goal of raising $100,000. They’re $37,000 toward that goal.

“We are incredibly excited to launch this $25,000 match opportunity,” said ACPL Foundation Board Secretary Susan Johnson. “The Imagination Library has a profound impact on early literacy and a child’s love for reading. With this matching gift, we hope to inspire our community to come together and help us achieve our $100,000 goal.”

With the match in place, every dollar donated to Dolly Parton’s Imagination Library campaign will be matched dollar-for-dollar up to $25,000. The match aims to double the impact of every contribution and accelerate the program’s reach within the community.

The funds raised through this campaign will go directly towards launching Dolly Parton’s Imagination Library within Allen County. Dolly Parton’s Imagination Library is an initiative founded by singer-songwriter Dolly Parton.

Fundraising will continue until the goal is met. The Library hopes to launch in early 2025 if the goal is achieved.