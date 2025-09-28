Aliyah Boston, Kelsey Mitchell lead Fever past Aces 90-83 to even series and set up decisive Game 5

INDIANAPOLIS (AP) — All-Star center Aliyah Boston finished with 24 points and 14 rebounds and Kelsey Mitchell scored 25 points to help the Indiana Fever avoid elimination in the WNBA semifinals with a 90-83 victory over the second-seeded Las Vegas Aces on Sunday.

The best-of-five series is now tied 2-2 with a winner-take-all Game 5 set for Tuesday in Las Vegas. The winner faces either top-seeded Minnesota or fourth-seeded Phoenix.

Indiana closed it out after Las Vegas mistakenly called a timeout it did not have with 30.1 seconds left in the game. The technical foul gave Indiana one free throw and possession of the ball, and the Fever made all three free throws to take an 87-77 lead.

The Fever broke out their “Stranger Things” uniforms, perhaps trying to send a message it wouldn’t let the high-powered Aces run roughshod over a team missing four key players — Caitlin Clark, Sophie Cunningham, Sydney Colson and Aari McDonald — because of injuries.

Boston and Mitchell then delivered it by leading the Fever to their second straight elimination-game victory in this year’s playoffs. They won the final two games against Atlanta in a best-of-three first-round series.

Boston went 10 of 13 at the free-throw line while Mitchell had four assists. Odyssey Sims had 18 points and made four key free throws to close it out. Lexie Hull added seven points, seven rebounds and four steals.

The Aces were led, as usual, by four-time league MVP A’ja Wilson, who had 31 points after a poor shooting performance in Game 3. Wilson had her 17th career playoff 30-point game to move within one of the league record that is shared by Diana Taurasi and Breanna Stewart. She became the seventh player in league history to hit the 1,000-point mark in her playoff career with 1,024 and added nine rebounds, four steals, three blocks and three assists.

Jackie Young had 18 points and nine assists, and Chelsea Gray was the only other Las Vegas player to reach double figures. She had 12 points.

Indiana led nearly the entire first quarter and retook the lead for good when it closed the first half on an 11-2 spurt to take a 46-38 halftime lead. The Fever never trailed in the second half, but the Aces certainly made it difficult.

They forced a quick timeout after scoring the first five points of the third quarter and closed to 71-69 midway through the fourth. Boston and Sims answered that run with back-to-back baskets and Indiana managed to get enough loose balls and make enough free throws to close it out aided by Las Vegas mistakenly calling an extra timeout, which resulted in a technical foul and Indiana getting possession.

Mitchell made the free throw and Sims followed with two more for an 87-77 lead.

