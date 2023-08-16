Allen Circuit Court names new court magistrate

FORT WAYNE, Ind. (WOWO) – Brent Ecenbarger, an assistant U.S. attorney for the U.S. Attorney’s Office for the Northern District of Indiana, has been named a magistrate of the Allen Circuit Court.

Ecenbarger was named to the role by Allen Circuit Court Judge Ashley N. Hand, who was appointed to her position by Governor Holcomb earlier this year after Wendy Davis resigned in order to pursue the 3rd District congressional seat.

Ecenbarger graduated from Indiana University in 2006 and received his juris doctorate from Valparaiso University in 2010.

He has previously served as deputy prosecutor for the Allen County Prosecutor’s Office from 2014 to 2020 and for the Noble County Prosecutor’s Office from 2010 to 2014.