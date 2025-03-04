Allen County Department of Health Urges Residence to Get MMR Vaccine

Allen County residents are being reminded of the importance of vaccines.

The Allen County Department of Health says vaccination rates across the country have dipped in recent years, though recent measles outbreaks highlight the continued importance of getting vaccines.

They say when more people get vaccinated, it helps stop outbreaks of the diseases.

They recommend getting the MMR vaccine to protect yourself, your family and others from measles, which is spread through sneezing and coughing and generally affects children younger than 5.

While no cases have been identified yet in Indiana, there have been at least 164 cases in nine states.

You can visit the Allen County Department of Health’s website for more information on the vaccine.