Allen County Officials Brace for Further Jail Complex Delays

FORT WAYNE, Ind. (WOWO) –According to the Allen County Commissioners in a court filing, there are concerns that the proposed new jail complex will meet enough public opposition to create even more delays for the project.

The county has been ordered to improve conditions for inmates currently in the Allen County system, after the American Civil Liberties Union filed a lawsuit, alleging poor living spaces.

A lot of residents are unhappy with the new proposal, as well. Upset about the location, and the $300 Million price tag, the opposition continues to swell.