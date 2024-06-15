FORT WAYNE, Ind. – It’s an annual event, but it’s under new leadership–the Embassy is presenting this year’s Middle Waves Music Festival Saturday at Parkview Field.

The main gate will open at 3 p.m., and music will begin at 3:45 p.m.

This year, indie rock band Alvvays, a 2024 Grammy nominee, will serve as the event headliner.

The festival also features two regional bands: alternative blues band Houndmouth and indie-Americana band Murder by Death. Pom Pom Squad brings an indie rock/grunge vibe in the middle of the lineup.

Former Fort Wayne local rock band Overlook (now based in Nashville) will kick off the festival. DJ Double K will feature his unique music mixology in between band sets.

In addition to the music lineup, this year’s festival will feature four zones to engage patrons and amp up the festival experience.

The Art Zone will include local artists showcasing their artistic talents. Also, attendees can try their own hand at crafting masterpieces. This area will also feature festival favorites with flower crown, glitter bar and friendship bracelet-making stations so that attendees can become a part of the vibe themselves.

The Creativity Zone will allow participants to experiment with a variety of musical instruments. This lively area will also host a drum circle with showcases from 4 to 9 p.m. and an interactive garage band setup.

The Game Zone will feature classic yard games like cornhole and Connect 4. The Embassy encourages everyone to play in this area between bands. This zone will offer fun for patrons of all ages.

The Vendor Zone will feature a variety of creative local vendors. Get ready for a treasure trove of goodies like stickers, candles, jewelry and much more.

Food and beverages will be available for purchase on the concourse for patrons. This event is open to all ages.

Downtown Fort Wayne will be hosting After Waves, the free Middle Waves after party from 11:00 p.m. to 1:00 a.m. at The Porch Off Calhoun where DJ J. Tubbs will be spinning the hottest beats.

TICKETS: $40 general admission, $10 kids 12 and under (plus applicable fees) can be purchased at middlewaves.com, fwembassytheatre.org, ticketmaster.com and the STAR Bank box office at the Embassy (260.424.5665) at 125 W. Jefferson Blvd., Fort Wayne. VIP/VVIP tickets are sold out.

The Embassy box office will be open on Saturday at the theater from 10 a.m. to 1 p.m.

The box office operations will then relocate to Parkview Field starting at 1 p.m. Walk up ticketing traffic is encouraged!

Ticketing Link: https://www.ticketmaster.com/event/05006057B138410C