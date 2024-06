FORT WAYNE, Ind. (WOWO) – Fox Island is preparing to reopen to the public on Monday.

Just more than two years ago, the park sustained heavy damage during the derecho storm.

The devastation to the trees and trails made park access too dangerous, so the park was closed and has remained off-limits since.

A portion of Fox Island’s 605 acres will open at 9 a.m. Monday with members of the Allen County Parks Board, Allen County Commissioners and other elected officials in attendance.