Allen County Population is on an Upward Trend

ALLEN COUNTY, Ind. (WOWO) – Allen County has seen their population grow 2.4% since 2020 while some neighboring counties have faced a decline.

New figures released by the U.S. Census Bureau indicate a notable population increase in Allen County, where residents grew by 2,901 people between July 2022 and July 2023. This 0.7% rise contrasts with statewide trends, with Indiana’s population increasing by only 0.4% during the same period. Allen County’s growth since 2020 stands at 2.4%, outpacing the state average.

However, neighboring counties such as Huntington, Kosciusko, and Wabash experienced declines in population over the same period. Despite this, the northeast Indiana region as a whole saw a modest 0.5% increase, adding 3,848 residents across 11 counties.

Allen County’s growth was driven by both natural increase and net migration, with 1,762 residents added through births exceeding deaths, and 1,123 individuals arriving through net migration. Meanwhile, neighboring counties faced challenges, with some experiencing population decline due to net migration or negative natural increase.

Rachel Blakeman, Community Research Director from Purdue University of Fort Wayne, noted that these population trends reflect broader national patterns, with metropolitan areas seeing growth fueled by suburban communities, while rural areas face decline. Factors such as an aging population and stagnant birth rates may contribute to future declines locally.