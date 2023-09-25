Andrews Man Faces OWI Charges After Striking, Killing Bicyclist Saturday

One Andrews man is facing OWI charges after police say he struck and killed a bicyclist in Huntington County on Saturday morning.

Officials announced that 23-year-old Samuel White is facing charges in the crash that killed 34-year-old Christopher Sherron Saturday morning in Polk Township.

Our partners in news at 21 Alive say that just before 2:30 a.m., White was driving a pickup truck when he hit Sherron from behind while he was riding his bicycle along State Road 9, just north of State Road 124.

According to court documents, White admitted to police he had five beers before driving.

White is currently facing six charges, including leaving the scene of an accident and causing the death when operating a vehicle while intoxicated.