Fort Wayne Honored with Tree City USA® Designation for 34th Consecutive Year

FORT WAYNE, Ind. (WOWO) – Citizens and officials of Fort Wayne gathered today to commemorate Arbor Day with a proud announcement: Fort Wayne has once again been bestowed the prestigious title of Tree City USA® by the Arbor Day Foundation, marking its 34th consecutive year of recognition.

The celebration, hosted by Fort Wayne Parks and Recreation along with Trees Indiana and other tre advocates, showcased the city’s commitment to environmental stewardship. Among the highlights of the event was the presentation of a Growth Award, recognizing Fort Wayne’s remarkable environmental improvements and exceptional tree care practices over the past 19 years.

In a symbolic gesture, two Princeton Elm trees were planted at Bob Arnold Northside Park, further enhancing the city’s green landscape.

Collaborating with Trees Indiana, Fort Wayne Parks and Recreation facilitated the distribution of tree seedlings to residents, promoting community involvement in nurturing urban greenery. The initiative, offering White Oak, Butternut, and Black Walnut bare root seedlings, aimed to empower households to contribute to Fort Wayne’s flourishing ecosystem.

Director of Fort Wayne Parks and Recreation, Steve McDaniel, noted the multifaceted benefits of maintaining a robust tree canopy. “Planting and maintaining a growing tree canopy is a demonstrated way to improve our community,” McDaniel remarked. “From absorbing pollutants in the air that we breathe, to reducing stress and enhancing overall well-being, trees play a pivotal role in enriching our urban environment.”

Fort Wayne’s commitment to urban forestry extends beyond accolades and ceremonies. With a portfolio showcasing over 70,000 trees across parks and neighborhood strips, the city continues to prioritize tree planting initiatives. Additionally, a recent allocation of $500,000 from the State of Indiana facilitated the planting of 1,000 neighborhood street trees, with plans to add another 1,000 by year’s end.

To learn more about Fort Wayne’s urban forestry efforts, visit fortwayneparks.org/forestry.