Man dead after officer-involved shooting in New Haven

The Indiana State Police are investigating an officer-involved shooting that took place overnight with the New Haven Police Department.

New Haven Police were responding to a domestic battery call, around 11 p.m. on Saturday, April 27, in the 6000 block of Moeller Road.

The officers entered the home and tried to place a man into custody. in custody. During the incident, two officers were injured by a knife. At least one officer fired their gun, killing the man.

The injured officers were taken to a Fort Wayne hospital.