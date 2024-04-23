Arrest Made in 2017 Cold Cast Murder

FORT WAYNE, Ind. (WOWO) – The Fort Wayne Police Department made a breakthrough arrest in a cold case.

Fort Wayne Police arrested 28-year-old Fargo Bennett following a traffic stop. Bennett is linked to the murder of Jason Underwood on E. California Rd. in 2017.

The FWPD Homicide and Cold Case Detectives, supported by various law enforcement agencies including the FBI, Allen County Prosecutor’s Office, United States Attorney’s Office, Gang and Violent Crimes Unit, and FWPD Uniform Officers, have been diligently pursuing leads in the case. Their collective efforts lead to the apprehension of Bennett, who is now facing preliminary charges of Murder.

Bennett awaits further proceedings in Allen County Jail.