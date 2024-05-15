May 15, 2024
The 47th Honor Flight Northeast Indiana Took To The Skies Wednesday Morning

by David Scheie
(Photo Supplied/Honor Flight)

FORT WAYNE, Ind. (WOWO) — Their destination, Washington D.C.

As reported by our newsgathering partners at 21ALIVE, this Honor Flight has 86 veterans, some are Korean veterans, Cold War veterans, and Vietnam veterans.

Organizers say over 3,400 veterans have already been sent to Washington D.C. by Honor Flight Northeast Indiana.

Their mission is to transport America’s Veterans to Washington DC to visit those memorials dedicated to honor the service and sacrifices of themselves and their friends.

The flight is expected to be back around 9 p.m. tonight.

https://www.hfnei.org/

 

