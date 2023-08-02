Arrest Made In Muncie Weekend Shooting Investigation

MUNCIE, Ind. (NETWORK INDIANA) Just a few days after a shooting that killed a man and injured 17 others in Muncie, the city’s mayor says his police department has made an arrest in the shooting.

Muncie police have arrested John Lamar Vance, 36, who is said to have a history with the man who was killed. Investigators believe Vance and Joseph Bonner III had been rivals for years leading up to the shooting.

Mayor Dan Ridenour made the announcement of the arrest during a vigil held at a church in Muncie on Tuesday. Ridenour went up to the pulpit and read a statement from the Muncie police department, after which cheers came from those gathered to pray for the victims and show support for Bonner’s family.

“That is Muncie,” Ridenour said. “I’m very proud of Muncie and how we do support each other. I was beyond happy when the chief called me and said ‘Five seconds ago we got him’.”

Police are not saying yet how they were led to Vance, but they did have help from the US Marshals Service in tracking him down. What charges he will face has not been made clear yet as the prosecutor will look over the evidence in the case.

Investigators believe more arrests will be made.

Vance has a long criminal history. He is deemed to be a repeat violent offender having been dinged for cocaine possession in 2008. He was most recently arrested in Indianapolis in 2022 for being a parolee in possession of a firearm.

More details about his arrest are expected to be announced during a press conference at Muncie city hall at 11 a.m. EDT Wednesday.