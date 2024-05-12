May 12, 2024
The 10th Annual Race For The Warrior Is Set To Take Place On May 18th

by David Scheie
FORT WAYNE, Ind. (WOWO) — The race will start at 1:00 on the stroller-friendly runways at the Fort Wayne International Airport.

After the race, enjoy a concert from The Hubie Ashcraft Band from 3:30 to 7:30.

Proceeds from the race will go toward supporting the Northeast Indiana Base Community Council and their Military Support Fund.

The fund provides grants to Military Members (and their families) who live or serve in the eleven-county area of Northeast Indiana during times of unexpected financial hardship.

https://runsignup.com/Race/IN/FortWayne/RaceForTheWarrior

