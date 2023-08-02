August 2, 2023
Indiana Abortion Clinics Stop Providing Abortions Ahead of Near-Total Abortion Ban Taking Effect

by AP News0
FILE - Abortion protesters attempt to handout literature as they stand in the driveway of a Planned Parenthood clinic in Indianapolis, Aug. 16, 2019. The number of abortions being performed in Indiana has dropped steeply ahead of a court ruling that has a Republican-backed abortion ban set to potentially take effect in the coming weeks. (AP Photo/Michael Conroy, File)

INDIANAPOLIS (AP) — Indiana’s six abortion clinics have stopped providing abortions ahead of the state’s near-total abortion ban officially taking effect and as a petition is pending before the state’s high court asking it to keep the ban on hold while legal action continues, clinic officials said Tuesday.

Planned Parenthood’s four Indiana abortion clinics stopped performing abortions Monday in accordance with state guidance that providers received in July alerting them that on or around Tuesday abortion would become illegal in Indiana in clinic settings “with really very, very limited exceptions,” said Rebecca Gibron, CEO of the Planned Parenthood division that includes Indiana.

Indiana’s two other abortion clinics have also stopped providing abortions, with one calling it “a dark day for Indiana.”

