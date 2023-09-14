Banks Set To Speak At The Pray Vote Stand Summit

WASHINGTON (WOWO) – GOP Rep. Jim Banks is set to speak at the Pray Vote Stand Summit this weekend. The 3rd Annual Pray Vote Stand Summit hosted by the Family Research Council and F-R-C Action, will be hosted in Washington D-C this weekend.

The Summit will address issues such as religious freedom, protecting the unborn, gender ideology, the military and election integrity. Republican Rep. Jim Banks will speak on Saturday on returning the military’s focus to its mission.

Former President Donald Trump, Former Vice President Mike Pence, Florida Governor Ron DeSantis are slated to take the stage as well.

To see the full slate of speakers and what the schedule looks like, follow this link.