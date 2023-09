ALLEN COUNTY, Ind. (WOWO): Two people died as the result of a crash Thursday afternoon on U.S. 24, east of I-469.

Our partners in news at 21 Alive report that the crash occurred in the eastbound lanes at Bruick Road, around 2 p.m.

Two people died as a result of the crash and another person was said to be in serious condition.

Drivers are asked to avoid the area.

This is a developing story and will be updated as more details become available.