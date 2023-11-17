Banks thanks law enforcement after death threats

WASHINGTON, D.C. (NETWORK INDIANA) — Hoosier Congressman Jim Banks is thanking law enforcement officials for their work after he and his family received death threats.

The man who sent the threats pled guilty to harassment and felony intimidation.

In a statement, Banks said, “My family’s safety is my number one priority and threats of violence are not something I take lightly. This has significantly impacted my family and I’m grateful for the Office of the Allen County Prosecuting Attorney and local law enforcement for taking this matter seriously.”