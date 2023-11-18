November 18, 2023
Local News

Beware of sextortion scam, Kendallville PD issue warning

by Heather Starr0
"Scam Alert" by Gerd Altmann, License

KENDALLVILLE, Ind. (WOWO) – The Kendallville Police Department is alerting residents to a growing sextortion scam after a recent complaint.

A resident reported receiving an email from “coassistance@ncoburst.net,” claiming unauthorized access to their computer and threatening to expose sensitive material unless a Bitcoin payment was made.

Authorities emphasize that this type of scam is not limited to any age group but often targets teens using gaming systems. According to our partners in news at 21 Alive, Residents are strongly advised not to open or respond to emails from this address.

 

