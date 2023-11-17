Man dies in Williams County crash

WEST UNITY, Ohio (WOWO) – A man died Friday morning following a single-vehicle crash on the Ohio Turnpike in Williams County.

The accident took place at milepost 20 in the village of West Unity just before 8 o’clock.

A 2002 Toyota RAV 4 was westbound on IR 80 when it exited the left side of the roadway and struck a guardrail. The vehicle re-entered the roadway and struck another guardrail, ejecting the vehicle’s lone occupant.

The driver was air-lifted from the scene to Toledo St. Vincent Hospital where he died as a result of his injuries.

The release of the identity of the driver is pending notification of his next-of-kin.

Alcohol and/or drug use is not believed to have been a factor in the crash.

The westbound lanes of IR 80 were closed for approximately 55-minutes.

The crash remains under investigation.