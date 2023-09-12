Barricaded subject arrested in Garrett Monday afternoon

GARRETT, Ind. (WOWO) – State police say that a Garrett man was taken into custody Monday after an hours long standoff.

Shortly after noon, state police attempted to serve a felony arrest warrant on 59-year-old John C. Costanzo in the 100 block of Hamsher Street, in Garrett. Contanzo refused to cooperate with the arrest and barricaded himself in the residence.

He was believed to be armed and dangerous, resulting in the ISP North SWAT team and crisis negotiators also responding.

After three and a half hours, SWAT made entry into the home and took Costanzo into custody without further incident.

In addition to his felony arrest, he is now facing a pending charge of misdemeanor resisting law enforcement.