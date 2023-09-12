September 12, 2023
Local News

Barricaded subject arrested in Garrett Monday afternoon

by Ian Randall0
(Photo Supplied/Indiana State Police)

GARRETT, Ind. (WOWO) – State police say that a Garrett man was taken into custody Monday after an hours long standoff.

Shortly after noon, state police attempted to serve a felony arrest warrant on 59-year-old John C. Costanzo in the 100 block of Hamsher Street, in Garrett. Contanzo refused to cooperate with the arrest and barricaded himself in the residence.

He was believed to be armed and dangerous, resulting in the ISP North SWAT team and crisis negotiators also responding.

After three and a half hours, SWAT made entry into the home and took Costanzo into custody without further incident.

In addition to his felony arrest, he is now facing a pending charge of misdemeanor resisting law enforcement.

Related posts

Weekend Events

WOWO News

Local Banks No Longer Accepting County Property Tax Payments

Kylie Havens

Sir Paul McCartney set to perform in Fort Wayne next summer

Brooklyne Beatty

Leave a Comment

Save my name, email, and website in this browser for the next time I comment.