Body Of Missing Michigan Woman Found In DeKalb County; Death Ruled Homicide

CORUNNA, Ind. (WOWO) — A 35-year-old Michigan woman who had been reported missing last month was found deceased Friday morning in rural DeKalb County, and authorities have ruled her death a homicide.

At approximately 11:18 a.m. on February 13, 2026, the DeKalb County Sheriff’s Office responded to the 2100 block of County Road 17 in Corunna, Indiana after a local resident reported discovering a body while walking in the area.

Deputies arrived and located the deceased individual in a marshy area a short distance off the roadway, lying in the snow.

Later that evening, investigators developed information indicating the woman matched the description of a missing person from Harbor Beach, Michigan — located roughly 270 miles northeast of Corunna. Detectives contacted the Harbor Beach Police Department to assist in confirming the identity.

Authorities determined the deceased to be Shana M. Umbreit, who had been reported missing on January 25, 2026, and was believed to be in extreme danger at the time.

Forensic testing later confirmed Umbreit’s identity. An autopsy concluded that her manner of death was homicide.

Investigators believe the incident to be isolated and have determined the homicide occurred in Michigan. The investigation remains ongoing as law enforcement agencies in both Indiana and Michigan continue working together.

Assisting agencies include the Indiana State Police, Michigan State Police, Auburn Police Department, Waterloo Marshals Office, DeKalb County Coroner’s Office, and the DeKalb County Prosecutor’s Office.

The investigation is being led by Detective Thomas M. Olinske of the DeKalb County Sheriff’s Office.

No additional details have been released at this time.