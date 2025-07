FORT WAYNE, Ind. (WOWO) — 25-year-old Dakota Kremer is charged with two counts of child molesting, which carry a potential sentence of up to 52 years in prison.

She is accused of sexually abusing a 13-year-old girl, according to our partners in news at 21ALIVE.

The girl told police the incident happened in 2021.

The victim told police she first met Kremer when she was in elementary school.

Allen Superior Court Judge David Zent issued a warrant for Kremer’s arrest Tuesday.