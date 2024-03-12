Children’s Autism Center Expands Services with Acquisition of Local Provider

FORT WAYNE, Ind. (WOWO) — The Children’s Autism Center, a nonprofit Applied Behavior Analysis agency, has acquired local provider Child’s Play Plus, signaling a strategic move to enhance its services in Northeast Indiana.

Jill Forte, CEO of the Children’s Autism Center, Inc., expressed optimism about the acquisition’s implications for the organization’s mission. “The purchase of Child’s Play Plus will allow us to expand our services and positively impact children, families, and our community,” Forte stated.

The acquisition enables the center to broaden its offerings, including applied behavior analysis (ABA), speech therapy, and occupational therapy, to better serve the increasing demand for autism services in the region. With this addition, the organization now employs approximately 190 staff members and remains committed to its compassionate, child-centric approach to care.

Forte emphasized the growing demand for specialized care. “Today, 1 in 63 children in Indiana are diagnosed with autism, and the need for services has never been greater,” she noted. This surge in demand, coupled with evolving industry dynamics, prompted the Children’s Autism Center to explore avenues for growth and enhancement.

Founded in 2005, the Children’s Autism Center has been a pioneer in autism support in northeast Indiana, serving around 140 clients annually across its Fort Wayne, Angola, and Columbia City locations.