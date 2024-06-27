Fort Wayne receives nearly $4M to redesign SE streets

FORT WAYNE, Ind. (WOWO) — The City of Fort Wayne has been awarded an estimated $3.8 million in federal grant funding.

The money comes from the 2024 Rebuilding American Infrastructure with Sustainability and Equity (RAISE) program by the U.S. Department of Transportation.

The city says the project lays out street improvements on the southeast side. Anthony Blvd., Paulding Road, Fairfield Ave. and Tillman Road are all set to receieve upgrades.

The redesign is intended to address the high crash rate and speeding by narrowing lanes and adding walking and biking infrastructure.

“Investing in local infrastructure projects is one of the most important things that we do to help Fort Wayne be the best city possible for residents, neighborhoods, and businesses,” said Mayor Sharon Tucker. “It’s great to see our Public Works Division partnering with the federal government to bring needed funding to our community to make these important improvements.”

This planning portion of the RAISE grant covers 100% of the engineering costs. Once this project has been engineered and the construction costs have been estimated, the Public Works Division will apply for a construction grant through the RAISE program.