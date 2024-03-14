Clean Drains Fort Wayne Calls for 2024 Artists

FORT WAYNE, Ind. (WOWO) – City Utilities and Downtown Fort Wayne Improvement District’s Art This Way program are on the hunt for artists to bring their creativity to the streets, aiming to safeguard local waterways through innovative storm drain murals.

City Utilities and the Downtown Fort Wayne Improvement District’s Art This Way initiative have announced the launch of the fourth annual Clean Drains Fort Wayne: Be River SmART project. This collaborative effort aims to raise awareness about the crucial role played by storm drains as the primary conduits to our waterways. The initiative emphasizes the mantra “Only Rain in the Drain,” highlighting the significance of keeping pollutants out of stormwater runoff to protect streams, creeks, and rivers.

Selected artists will have the opportunity to contribute to this campaign by transforming storm drains into vibrant works of art. Participants will receive comprehensive support, including guidance, materials, and paint necessary for mural creation, along with a modest monetary token of appreciation.

Artists interested in participating can submit their designs online at https://utilities.cityoffortwayne.org/clean-drains-artists/. The submission deadline is set for May 12, 2024.

Following the submission period, the Fort Wayne Public Art Commission will review the designs, with selected artists notified by June 6, 2024. The mural painting process will take place in two phases, with the first group of murals scheduled for creation from July 20 through July 28, 2024, followed by the second group from August 17 through August 25, 2024.

Clean Drains Fort Wayne: Be River SmART originated as a dynamic three-year collaboration between Friends of the Rivers and City Utilities, resulting in the creation of nearly 100 community murals and the installation of over 8,000 storm drain medallions that say “Only Rain in the Drain,” all while preventing almost 10,000 pounds of trash from entering local waterways. With the continuation of this essential program into its fourth year, City Utilities, in partnership with Art This Way, seeks to further engage the community in the protection and preservation of Fort Wayne’s rivers through artistic expression and environmental stewardship.