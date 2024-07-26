IN DOE announces potential changes to HS diploma requirements

TERRE HAUTE, Ind. (NETWORK INDIANA) – The Indiana Department of Education announced potential changes to high school diploma requirements, though nothing is official yet.

Currently, there are four diploma options, but the IDOE plans to reduce that to two: the “Indiana GPS Diploma” and the “Indiana GPS Plus Diploma.” GPS stands for “graduates prepared to succeed.”

These new diplomas, aimed at students starting with the class of 2029, will focus on career-centered education and provide more opportunities for students to explore various careers.