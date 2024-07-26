FWPD asking for tips on Thursday’s shooting, offering $5K reward

FORT WAYNE, Ind. (WOWO) – Fort Wayne Police are asking for tips on Thursday’s shooting that left a man dead.

Police say they responded to the 3900 block of Warsaw St. just after midnight Thursday and found 20-year-old Jathen Maxwell dead.

The Allen County Coroner’s Office ruled his death a homicide.

The Fort Wayne Homicide Unit says they’re actively investigating the homicide and needs the public’s assistance. They remind anyone with information that they can remain anonymous.

Crime Stoppers is offering up to $5,000 for any information that leads to an arrest.

Anyone with information is asked to contact FWPD at 427-1201, Crime Stoppers at 436-7867, or use the P3 app.