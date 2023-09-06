September 6, 2023
Pat MillerPodcasts

COL. Jeremy Milliman – 122nd Missions Support Group Commander

by Heather Starr0

Pat Miller talks with COL. Milliman about some new building projects on the base. We also get an update on how the conversion from A-10s to F-16s is going.

 

