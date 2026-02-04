Delayed By Partial Government Shutdown, U.S. Jobs Report Is Due Next Wednesday

(AP) — The Labor Department said Wednesday that it will release the January jobs report, delayed by the brief federal government shutdown, on Wednesday Feb. 11, nearly a week late.

It was originally scheduled for Friday.

Businesses, economists and policymakers rely on the numbers, which include the nation’s unemployment rate and the number of jobs created each month.

The department also said that its consumer price index — a closely watched inflation gauge — will come out Friday, Feb. 13, two days late.