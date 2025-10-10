Driver Rescued After Vehicle Rolls Into Ditch Off I-69 Near Auburn

DEKALB COUNTY, Ind. (WOWO) A man was rescued after his vehicle veered off I-69 and rolled into a deep ditch filled with water near the 333 mile marker, just north of Auburn.

According to authorities, the driver was heading northbound on I-69 when he mistakenly believed there was an exit and attempted to take it. Instead, the vehicle left the roadway, struck a ditch, and crashed through approximately 20 to 30 yards of barbed wire fencing before continuing through a field parallel to the interstate.

Roughly 1,200 feet from where the vehicle initially left the road, it entered a second ditch estimated to be around 10 feet deep. The vehicle rolled and came to rest on its driver-side door at the bottom of the ditch, which had about two feet of standing water.

Emergency crews say the driver was pinned by the steering wheel and unable to escape. First responders from the DeKalb County Sheriff’s Department, Auburn Police Department, and Waterloo Fire Department arrived shortly after dispatch. Officers were able to free the driver and carry him out of the ditch, where he was treated on the scene by Parkview EMS.

The driver reported no injuries but was showing signs of hypothermia due to exposure to the cold water. He was transported to a nearby hospital for further evaluation.

The crash remains under investigation.