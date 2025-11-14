Families Losing Coverage

INDIANAPOLIS, Ind. (WOWO) — Hundreds of thousands of Hoosiers are set to lose Medicaid coverage after the state announced it will end its contract with MDwise, a provider serving families across Indiana. Among them is Diana Bishop, a single mother from central Indiana, who fears her 3‑year‑old daughter will soon be without health insurance.

Bishop said she discovered the change while checking her daughter’s renewal status. “I was checking on the status of the application renewal, and I saw that they mailed me something I haven’t received yet, saying she was going to be cut off from Medicaid,” she said. “I called to see what was going on, and I guess I’m over the income limit, but I didn’t think I was. It’s just me doing it by myself with her.”

She began exploring other options but found them unaffordable. “I started calling around yesterday to get quotes through my work, but it’s just not doable right now,” Bishop said. “To put her on my insurance would cost almost $1,000 a month, which is impossible. So I’m looking into the marketplace, but it’s just all so overwhelming.”

The looming loss of coverage has her worried about medical bills. “I can’t imagine paying out of pocket for doctor and dentist visits,” she said. “And what if something happens beyond a routine checkup? What if she needs tests or special care? That’s what really scares me.”

Already juggling rent and daycare expenses, Bishop said the situation adds pressure. “Times are tough. You’re working, doing your best, but it feels like you’re constantly hitting a wall,” she said. “There’s no savings anymore, and it’s just hard to make ends meet.”

She also pointed to the broader challenge for working parents. “I wake up every day trying to make a better life for my kids, and it feels like there’s a hurdle every single time,” Bishop said. “I wish politicians could see how hard it is for people like me who are doing their best, but still falling short.”

Starting Jan. 1, MDwise will no longer be a managed care option for the Healthy Indiana Plan and Hoosier Healthwise programs. Members must switch to Anthem, CareSource, or MHS, or be automatically assigned a plan with 90 days to change.

State officials said MDwise was the most expensive and lowest‑quality of the four providers, while MDwise called the decision “rushed and shortsighted,” warning of disrupted care and job losses for more than 230 employees.