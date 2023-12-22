Fatal crash in Kosciusko County leaves one dead

KOSCIUSKO COUNTY, Ind. (NETWORK INDIANA) — The sheriff’s office says a person was killed when the pickup truck he was driving collided with a tree.

The incident occurred on CR 200, 1700 feet west of SR 13.

Preliminary findings from the investigation indicate that the Ford truck was heading eastbound on CR 200 North when, for reasons yet to be determined, it veered off the southern edge of the roadway and collided with the tree.

The driver of the vehicle, 31-year-old Matthew Abrams, was pronounced dead at the scene.