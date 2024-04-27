Indiana State Police Seeks Recruits for the 86th Recruit Academy [DEADLINE EXTENDED]

The Indiana State Police (ISP) is actively seeking qualified candidates to join its esteemed ranks, announcing an extension to the application deadline for the 86th Recruit Academy. This extension provides aspiring law enforcement officers with additional time to embark on a rewarding career path within the state’s premier law enforcement agency.

Individuals interested in pursuing a career as an Indiana State Trooper are encouraged to submit their applications online at IndianaTrooper.com. The website offers comprehensive information about the hiring process, including details on additional career opportunities within the ISP. Applicants who have already applied for the 86th Recruit Academy need not reapply but should contact a recruiter for further instructions on testing participation.

Applications must be electronically submitted by 11:59 pm (EST) on Tuesday, April 30, 2024, to be considered for the 86th Recruit Academy. It’s imperative for applicants to adhere to this deadline, as submissions after the cutoff will not be accepted.

Successful applicants will proceed through a rigorous hiring process, which includes the Written Examination and Physical Abilities Test. These assessments are scheduled to take place on Friday, May 3, 2024, or Saturday, May 4, 2024, at the Indiana Law Enforcement Academy in Plainfield, IN. Further instructions regarding the testing procedures will be communicated to applicants via email by the end of business on Wednesday, May 1, 2024.

Upon completion of the academy and the Field Training Officer (FTO) program, probationary troopers of the 86th Recruit Academy are entitled to various benefits, including a one-time cash bonus of $5,000. Additionally, recruits will receive a host of benefits such as Post-9/11 GI Bill Benefits, take-home patrol vehicles, uniforms, equipment, and ample leave opportunities.

Basic eligibility requirements for aspiring Indiana State Troopers include being a United States citizen, aged between 21 and 40 years old at the time of appointment, meeting specific vision standards, possessing a valid driver’s license, and being a high school graduate.

Current law enforcement officers interested in joining the ISP must meet certain criteria, including a minimum of three continuous years of law enforcement service as of June 13, 2024. Recruits in the lateral academy will undergo periodic performance reviews, with graduation expectations continually monitored.

Furthermore, recruits of the 86th Recruit Academy are offered comprehensive healthcare plans, pension programs, disability coverage, and life insurance options. Additionally, student loan forgiveness programs are available for eligible candidates interested in public service.

Prospective applicants seeking further information about a career as an Indiana State Trooper are encouraged to visit IndianaTrooper.com or contact a recruiter at isprecruiting@isp.in.gov.