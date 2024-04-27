April 27, 2024
Local News

DeKalb County Sheriff’s Office Arrests Waterloo Man on Child Pornography and Voyeurism Charges

by Heather Starr0
Thomas Sellers - Photo By The DeKalb County Sheriff's Office
DEKALB COUNTY, Ind. (WOWO) – A Waterloo man has been arrested after an investigation into child sex crimes.

Detectives with the DeKalb County Sheriff’s Office and the Indiana Internet Crimes Against Children Task Force arrested 42-year-old Thomas E. Sellers in Waterloo Thursday morning.

The arrest came after an investigation that stemmed from multiple cyber tips received from the National Center of Missing and Exploited Children. 

Thomas was transferred to the DeKalb County Jail where he faces initial felony charges of Possession of Child Pornography and Voyeurism.

