Fever Come Up Just Short Against Seattle To Start West Coast Trip

SEATTLE (WOWO) – In the opener of a three-game series out west, the Indiana Fever came up short, 85-83, to the Seattle Storm at Climate Pledge Arena on Wednesday night. Wednesday’s game welcomed 18,343 fans – the fifth consecutive game the Fever have played in front of a sellout arena and the largest crowd in Storm franchise history.

Indiana Fever (0-5) rookie guard Caitlin Clark led her team in scoring on Wednesday with 21 points, seven rebounds, seven assists and two blocks. Fever guard Kelsey Mitchell trailed behind Clark with a 17-point showing and three rebounds, while Fever forward NaLyssa Smith recorded her first double-double of the year with 16 points and 11 rebounds, along with two steals.

Fever center Temi Fagbenle posted eight points, six rebounds and three blocks off the bench. Kristy Wallace earned a starting nod tonight for the first time this season and the 28th starting appearance in her career.

Indiana pulled down a season-high 40 rebounds and outscored Seattle (2-3) in paint points, 50-46, and bench points 20-12.

Seattle guard Jewell Loyd spearheaded the Storm win with a season-high 32-point, 11-rebound double-double performance as well as six assists. Storm forward Nneka Ogumike posted 22 points, nine rebounds and three assists. Center Ezi Magbegor also added 14 points, nine rebounds and three blocks to service the Storm’s win.

UP NEXT

Indiana will take on the Los Angeles Sparks on Friday at 10 p.m. ET from Crypto.com Arena. Friday’s game will broadcast on ION.