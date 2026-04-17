April 17, 2026
Local News

Fort Wayne Announces 4th Of July Parade To Celebrate America’s 250th Anniversary

by David Scheie0
Boy Scout proudly carries the American flag during a community parade in a suburban area.

FORT WAYNE, Ind. (WOWO) — Mayor Sharon Tucker has announced that the City of Fort Wayne will host a special Fourth of July parade this summer to commemorate the 250th anniversary of the United States.

“It was important for me to be able to host a meaningful celebration for the residents of Fort Wayne and visitors to our great city to enjoy,” said Mayor Tucker. “We’re blessed each day by the freedoms and opportunities we have to make a positive difference. I’m hopeful that this special parade will give individuals and families something to look forward to, and inspire a bright outlook for the future.”

The parade will begin at 10:00 a.m. on Saturday, July 4, and will travel along South Calhoun Street, starting at Creighton Avenue and ending at Main Street. Residents, families and visitors are encouraged to attend and line the route for what city officials describe as a family-friendly community celebration.

Organizers say the event will highlight the city’s pride, diversity and unity while honoring the nation’s legacy ahead of the historic milestone tied to the United States Declaration of Independence.

The theme for this year’s parade is “Celebrate America, 250 Years United.”

The event is presented by the City of Fort Wayne in partnership with Steel Dynamics, with additional sponsorship from Fort Wayne Metals and Surack Enterprises.

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