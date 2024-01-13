Fort Wayne Fire Department battles blaze at Canterbury Green Apartments

FORT WAYNE, Ind. (WOWO) – A fire at Canterbury Green Apartments caused the evacuation of residents Friday evening.

It started just after 6:30 PM when the Fort Wayne Fire Department responded to a smoke alarm at Canterbury Green Apartments on the 2300 block of Abbey Drive. Upon arrival, firefighters found smoke coming out of several areas of the building, prompting the evacuation of all 32 apartments.

The fire had spread from interior wall cavities on the first and second floors into the attic. Additional firefighters were called to help contain the blaze, which was successfully brought under control in 75 minutes.

Firefighters remained on the scene to ensure all embers were extinguished and to secure the property of the occupants. No injuries were reported among either the occupants or the responding firefighters. Additionally, no pets were reported injured or lost during the incident.

The building sustained heavy smoke, water, and fire damage. but the department managed to salvage a sizable portion of the structure and contents. Officials say the fire originated in an interior wall cavity area. The cause of the fire is under investigation.