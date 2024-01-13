Juvenile fatally shot on Vance Avenue

FORT WAYNE, Ind. (WOWO) – An investigation is underway after a male juvenile was found shot early Saturday morning.

It started just after midnight when officers with the Fort Wayne Police Department responded to shots fired on 4900 block of Vance Avenue near Lane Middle School. Upon arrival, officers located a male juvenile who had been shot multiple times. He was rushed to the hospital with life-threatening injuries, where despite life-saving efforts, he succumbed to his injuries.

The City of Fort Wayne Police Department, along with the Allen County Prosecuting Attorney’s Office and the Allen County Coroner, is actively investigating the incident. Anyone with information is urged to contact FWPD at 427-1201 or use Crime Stoppers at 436-7867 or the “P3 Tips” app.