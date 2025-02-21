Fort Wayne International Airport Expansion Nearing the End – With Slight Delays

FORT WAYNE, Ind. (WOWO): In an exclusive interview with WOWO’s Kayla Blakeslee on Fort Wayne’s Morning News, Airport Director Scott Hinderman highlighted the expansion and major renovation of the terminal at Fort Wayne International Airport.

Some of the improvements passengers may already notice is that all ground-based boarding is gone, and that planes are boarded through the second floor gates. The entire west end of the construction and renovation has been completed, with all new ticket counters and entrances. Hinderman says the East side is now under construction.

Two new, local food establishments are open on the second level and have generated a lot of very positive passenger feedback. Hop River Brewing and Bon Bons Coffee opened last fall. And, a feature exclusive to Fort Wayne International will remain after renovation. The cookies that welcome arrivals that are baked fresh by Ellison Bakery across Ferguson Road will continue to be there.

Fort Wayne International is already experiencing growth, with January traffic up 21 percent over the previous year, and airlines responding by adding 35 percent more seat capacity this year alone.

Two major projects are yet to happen. The TSA will be moved in May and the Grand Hall will open after that. The original completion date for the project, which broke ground in 2021 amid the pandemic was set for August. With supply chain disruptions and navigating FAA Regulations, Thanksgiving will see an all new airport experience debut.