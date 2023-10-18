Fort Wayne Looking For Workers For Their Leaf Collection Program

FORT WAYNE, Ind. (WOWO) – The City of Fort Wayne is looking for workers for it’s leaf collection.

City leaders say the Street Department is hiring workers for its annual neighborhood leaf collection.

According to officials, employees will make $15 an hour for a 40 hour a week. Employees will help with sweeping, raking, and other parts of the leaf collection process along neighborhood streets.

The job will be for seven weeks, and training will begin in late October. The leaf pick-up program runs through mid-December.

City officials say if you’re interested, you can learn more and apply here.