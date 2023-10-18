New Hotel Proposed on Fort Wayne’s Southwest Side

FORT WAYNE, Ind. (WOWO) – A new proposal would bring a four-story, dual-Hilton brand hotel to Fort Wayne’s southwest side.

Our partners in news at 21Alive report that the hotel, named the Olde Canal Hotel in the plan, would be the newest hotel among several others in the Coventry area.

The application submitted to the Allen County Plan Commission says the hotel is proposed to be located next to Eagle Marsh.

According to Blue Flame Hospitality, the company behind the proposal, the hotel is currently proposed to have 98 rooms and be nearly 11,000 square feet.

Blue Flame President and CEO Jason Patel says there are plans to add a second building in the future, sharing amenities and a lobby with the other building.

There has been no announcement of a construction date, but officials say a joint public comment hearing is scheduled for Nov. 9.