December 7, 2023
Local News

Fort Wayne man sentenced to 25 years for 2022 double murder

by Derek Decker0
"Courtroom Gavel" by Joe Gratz, public domain

FORT WAYNE, Ind. (WOWO) – A Fort Wayne man was sentenced to 25 years in prison on Thursday for a double shooting in 2022.

Our partners in news at 21Alive report that 28-year-old Jaquell Franklin took a plea deal in September that allowed his sentence to be capped at 25 years in prison. Franklin would’ve been tried for attempted murder with an enhancement for using a gun.

Franklin is accused of shooting his uncle in the left elbow and his cousin, who was paralyzed by a bullet near his spine and suffered a lacerated lung.

