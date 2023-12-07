Missing 10-year-old girl found safe

UPDATE: Haley has been found safe. The previous story follows.

FORT WAYNE, Ind. (WOWO) – Fort Wayne police are searching for Rajah Haley, a missing 10-year-old girl.

According to a public safety alert issued just after 1 p.m. Thursday, Haley is described as being 4-foot-8, 145 pounds with black hair and brown eyes.

She was last seen wearing a green shirt.

Haley left from 2850 Dupont Commerce Ct. Police say she ran away from her mother.

If you have information, Fort Wayne police ask you to contact them at (260) 427-1222.

Haley was also briefly missing on Nov. 21, but was found a short time later.