December 7, 2023
Local News

Missing 10-year-old girl found safe

by Derek Decker0
Missing

UPDATE: Haley has been found safe. The previous story follows.

FORT WAYNE, Ind. (WOWO) – Fort Wayne police are searching for Rajah Haley, a missing 10-year-old girl.

According to a public safety alert issued just after 1 p.m. Thursday, Haley is described as being 4-foot-8, 145 pounds with black hair and brown eyes.

She was last seen wearing a green shirt.

Haley left from 2850 Dupont Commerce Ct. Police say she ran away from her mother.

If you have information, Fort Wayne police ask you to contact them at (260) 427-1222.

Haley was also briefly missing on Nov. 21, but was found a short time later.

Related posts

Delphos man arrested in connection to toddler’s death

Saige Driver

Commissioners seek public comment on proposed ARPA grants

WOWO News

North Manchester man dies in Wyoming crash

WOWO News

Leave a Comment

Save my name, email, and website in this browser for the next time I comment.